Fans Line Up For ‘Rise of the Skywalker’

Amidst mixed reviews and mounting hype, Star Wars fans will line up this weekend to see Rise of the Skywalker, the ninth installment of the sci-fi series. What do you think?

“Every time there’s a new Star Wars, I feel like a confused, alienated kid again.” Harvey-Lee Bradley • Systems Analyst

“J.J. Abrams and Disney have ruined an incredible film saga that George Lucas ruined.” Darrell Bruce • Audiologist

