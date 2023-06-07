“That’s a pretty steep entry cost given that I haven’t seen a single virtual reality game where I get to play as a mountaintop princess who’s making a tea party for all her mountaintop princess friends. I could see spending thousands, but they need to meet me halfway with a killer app like Glitter Teatime: Mountaintop Princess VR Edition or Princess & Me: Teatime Friends Fun Virtual Edition Experience, where I’m serving a full elegant tea to my glittery friends like the Mountain Lion and Mr. Hawk. As is, I could take it or leave it.”