NEW YORK—Pointing out possible clues hidden in the lyrics, Taylor Swift fans were reportedly speculating Friday who the pop star might be talking about in her new song “My Weird Little Racist Guy.” “The line about him being ‘really creepy’ totally made me think John Mayer or Taylor Lautner, but then she sings about him claiming to be part of ‘the one true race,’ which makes me think it could be someone more recent,” said Jenna Neveu, one of millions of ardent Taylor Swift fans trying to determine who the inspiration was behind the singer-songwriter’s latest love song, which is about a scrawny oddball who hates Asian and Hispanic people. “It’s like she’s trying to let us in on her private life by giving us this breadcrumb trail of references to his derogatory comments about young black female artists so that we’ll know she’s singing about Jake Gyllenhaal or Joe Jonas. The Nazi salute she mentions could really be so many different guys that I’m starting to wonder if she’s seeing a completely new person who hates minorities.” At press time, rumors were heating up among fans that Taylor Swift might have finally met ‘the one’ after the artist announced her new album would be titled Ku Klux Love.