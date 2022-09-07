BROCKTON, MA—Declaring that only a complete idiot would put this roster together and expect to win a single game, local fantasy football player Taylor Mixon reportedly spent Wednesday night instinctively booing at his own draft picks. “What the hell am I doing? All of these players suck,” Mixon said as he methodically insulted every single selection he made during his fantasy football draft. “Kyler Murray? Talk about overrated. What the hell is wrong with me? I shouldn’t have picked him at all, much less in the third round. That was an incredibly stupid pick. And Saquon Barkey is just going to get injured again, so that’s another wasted pick right there. God, I am so fucking bad at this.” At press time, sources confirmed Mixon was instinctively insulting his own unfunny and sophomoric team name.

