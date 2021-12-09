NAMPA, ID—Stewing with anxiety and unable to sleep while fretting over what he was capable of, local fantasy football owner Max Sheridan was struggling with his morality Thursday after absolutely swindling his friend who was in last place. “He just recognized the name Matt Ryan, he thought he was getting a star, and I just strung him along the whole time,” said Sheridan, who flipped through some Bible passages on forgiveness and greed while wondering how the desire to win could drive him to such depths. “I keep telling myself he’s just a work buddy, but does that make it okay? I knew what I was doing was wrong, but I also know I needed [Austin] Ekeler if I was going to compete for the championship, so I still did it. What does that make me? But wouldn’t Brett do the same thing if he were in my position? He’s even worse than me. Better me winning than someone like him, right?” At press time, all of Sheridan’s concerns had disappeared after winning the weekly $25 pool for most points in a week.