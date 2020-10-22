America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise To End After 11th Movie

Vol 56 Issue 42

The Fast & Furious movie franchise will officially end after the 10th and 11th films, bringing to a close the action series that has generated $5.7 billion worldwide since it began in 2001. What do you think?

“Yeah, they probably got tired of making billions of dollars.”

Jen SalvatorePill Grinder

“Hopefully, none of the cars get pigeonholed as only being able to do action movies.”

Chet CapraSystems Analyst

“Do you have to have seen a car before to understand the new ones?”

Rodney Lott • Coal Shoveler

