‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise To End After 11th Movie

The Fast & Furious movie franchise will officially end after the 10th and 11th films, bringing to a close the action series that has generated $5.7 billion worldwide since it began in 2001. What do you think?

“Yeah, they probably got tired of making billions of dollars.” Jen Salvatore • Pill Grinder

“Hopefully, none of the cars get pigeonholed as only being able to do action movies.” Chet Capra • Systems Analyst