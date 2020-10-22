‘Fast & Furious’ Franchise To End After 11th Movie

The Fast & Furious movie franchise will officially end after the 10th and 11th films, bringing to a close the action series that has generated $5.7 billion worldwide since it began in 2001. What do you think?
“Yeah, they probably got tired of making billions of dollars.”
Jen Salvatore • Pill Grinder
“Hopefully, none of the cars get pigeonholed as only being able to do action movies.”
Chet Capra • Systems Analyst
“Do you have to have seen a car before to understand the new ones?”
Rodney Lott • Coal Shoveler