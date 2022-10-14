Fat Bear Week was rocked by scandal after organizers said the virtual ballot box had been “stuffed” in favor of a brown bear called Holly, forcing officials to discount thousands of fraudulent votes before finally naming Bear Force One as the rightful winner. What do you think?

“Absolutely terrifying that we almost put the wrong bear in power.” Irvin Schmidt, Divorce Coach

“Glad Fat Bear Week has more guardrails than the Electoral College.” Gilberto Mathews, Griddle Cook