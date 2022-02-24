A Utah man told his 4-year-old son to shoot at police officers who were attempting to arrest him in a McDonald’s drive-thru after an incident that began over an incorrect food order, with the child wounding one officer before being disarmed. What do you think?

“Children under 5 s hould absolutely not be handling a gun!” Saeed Palumbo, World Builder

“If there’s a way to ensure you get a correct McDonald’s order without using a gun, I’d love to hear it.” Monique Dupont, Relationship Inspector