A Utah man told his 4-year-old son to shoot at police officers who were attempting to arrest him in a McDonald’s drive-thru after an incident that began over an incorrect food order, with the child wounding one officer before being disarmed. What do you think?
“Children under 5 should absolutely not be handling a gun!”
Saeed Palumbo, World Builder
Advertisement
“If there’s a way to ensure you get a correct McDonald’s order without using a gun, I’d love to hear it.”
Monique Dupont, Relationship Inspector
“How irresponsible of that father to feed his child fast food.”
Peter Wojno, Systems Analyst