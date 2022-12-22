LADSON, SC—Accusing the automated phone assistant of failing to do her research, local father Greg Fahey reportedly engaged Siri Thursday in an argument about WWII. “Siri, what was the turning point for the allied forces?” asked Fahey, who, after Siri responded that the turning point of WWII was the Battle of Stalingrad in 1943, scoffed and stated that her answer was incorrect, citing the Battle of Midway and the Battle of Guadalcanal as key turning points against the Japanese in 1942. “Actually, Siri, the tide really started to shift in 1940, with the Battle of Britain, which was Hitler’s first real defeat. Siri, why did Hitler lose the Battle of Britain? Wrong. It was not due to the Royal Navy and the Nazi’s facing difficulties at sea. It was due to their inability to destroy the British Air defenses! Come on, Siri. This is just embarrassing.” At press time, Fahey had placed his phone aside after getting into a heated discussion with Siri about why Hitler should have won.