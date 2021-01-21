Fauci Says 100 Million Vaccinations In 100 Days Is Feasible

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an interview that President Biden’s plan to have 100 million Americans vaccinated in his first 100 days in office is “absolutely a doable thing” as two more pharmaceutical companies submit vaccines for FDA approval. What do you think?
“If everyone who gets vaccinated then goes on to vaccinate three of their friends and so on and so forth, we should be finished in no time.”
Rich Shoemacher, Billing Specialist
“Whoa, whoa, whoa, what’s the rush?”
Annette Ledger, Tattoo Remover
“Let’s start with one a day and then see how it goes from there.”
Bill Tehrani, Rocket Tester