Leading infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci told USA TODAY that Santa Claus has an innate immunity to Covid-19 and cannot spread infection to others. What do you think?

“Virologists still d on’t yet know enough about Santa to be making claims like this.” Yuri Bates • Second Mate

Advertisement

“And did he offer any comforting lies about coronavirus to calm us adults?” George Ruggieri • Flashcard Maker