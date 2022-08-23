Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who became a household name during the coronavirus pandemic, announced he will leave the federal government in December, capping off more than five decades of public service. What do you think?

“I guess some p eople just can’t handle thousands and thousands of death threats.” Perry Techler, Tire Kicker

“He inspired a generation of doctors to never, ever take a public-facing role.” Siobhan Crawford, Pastemaker