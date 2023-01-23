Favorite Pizza Topping In Every State

Favorite Pizza Topping In Every State

Americans across the country just love to cram pizza into their gaping maws. The Onion examines the most popular pizza topping in each state.

Alabama

Special ground beef that gay people aren’t allowed to eat

Alaska

Tender snowflakes that melt upon contact with the hot grease, made all the more delectable by their inherent temporality

Arizona

Shredded ballott

Arkansas

Blood pesto

California

Five almonds and a dollop of unsweetened Greek yogurt

Colorado

A thin layer of Under Armour lightweight thermal nylon between sauce and cheese

Connecticut

Pizza? Really, darling, what are we, ethnics?

Delaware

$50,000 cash bail

Florida

Drizzled ointment

Georgia

Censored pepperonis

Hawaii

Famous for its controversial combination of beef and kiwi

Idaho

Marshmallow sausage

Illinois

Another pizza

Indiana

Haven’t been able to taste anything since March 2020

Iowa

A blue ribbon

Kansas

Pizza? Who said anything about pizza? You’ll be eating pork chops just like everybody else tonight, young man.

Kentucky

Caramelized tobacco

Louisiana

Reptile Lovers

Maine

As long as the box features a caricature of an Italian buffoon, they’re happy

Maryland

Moisture

Massachusetts

Pepperoni arranged to spell a slur

Michigan

Scrap metal

Minnesota

Fried snow

Mississippi

Lethal dose of pentobarbital

Missouri

Diet pills

Montana

Whole elk

Nebraska

Garlicky cud

Nevada

Hole cut in piping hot slice with male genitals pushed through

New Hampshire

Crust stuffed with opioids

New Jersey

A thick coat of hairspray

New Mexico

Peyote

New York

No matter what, it’s overrated

North Carolina

Barbecued cheese

North Dakota

Pupperoni

Ohio

High-fructose pizza syrup

Oklahoma

Whatever ‘tarnation’ is

Oregon

Twenty micrograms psilocybin mushroom on 7-millimeter-long pizza slice, eaten once every six hours.

Pennsylvania

Steel-stuffed crust

Rhode Island

Abominations from the deep

South Carolina

If you can kill it, they will put it on a pizza

South Dakota

Prairie dog colony

Tennessee

Nothing, for there is no pizza topping that can please the Lord

Texas

Spittoon refuse

Utah

Pizza prohibited by the Mormon church for its ability to incite lust

Vermont

Artful leaf tracings

Virginia

Artichokes originally owned by Thomas Jefferson

Washington

Sausage eaten off nude 83-year-old lying on boardroom table

West Virginia

The abstract concept of friendliness

Wisconsin

Always eat it all before ever noticing what the toppings are

Wyoming

Crushed red pepper blowing cold and calm across the grainy crusts, a few specks of green spinach amidst the scrub and chaparral, with extra cheese

