Favorite Snack In Every State

Americans all across the country love to stuff their dumb fucking faces. The Onion examines the favorite snack in every state.

Alabama

Breast milk

Alaska

Own frostbitten fingers

Arizona

Flamin’ Hot Dementia Pills

Arkansas

Twice-tortured chicken

California

This new powder called Quorl. Have you heard of it? It’s eviscerated mandrake root, and you just inject it three times a day between your toes instead of a snack. It’s awesome.

Colorado

Other avalanche survivor

Connecticut

Martini splashed on face after wife discovers affair

Delaware

Sour gravel

Florida

Lit firework mistaken for a Push Pop

Georgia

A nice bite out of a fresh, juicy Georgia potato

Hawaii

A spoonful of sunblock

Idaho

Potato ceviche

Illinois

Whatever will give them the most diarrhea

Indiana

Industrial runoff

Iowa

10,000 pounds of soybeans

Kansas

Whatever you have around. They don’t mean to be a bother.

Kentucky

Glass of top-shelf tequila

Louisiana

Whatever floats up to the surface after throwing a stick of dynamite into the swamp

Maine

Vending machine lobster

Maryland

Tears of 10,000 grieving widows of sailors lost at sea

Massachusetts

Own teeth after sucker punched

Michigan

Tire roasted over trash-can fire

Minnesota

A fingerful of Cool Whip

Mississippi

Meemaw-style nubbins

Missouri

Heartburn medication

Montana

Expired canned corn from bunker

Nebraska

Handful of Beer Nuts while wondering what the fuck happened

Nevada

Cigarette ash floating in a glass of cheap scotch that’s been sitting on a blackjack table for nine hours

New Hampshire

Gas station boner pills

New Jersey

Just a snack? No, no, you gotta eat. Sit down, we’ll have osso buco. What, you’re too good to spend time with your mother?

New Mexico

Turquoise jerky

New York

Most New Yorkers have been priced out of snacks.

North Carolina

Chew

North Dakota

Whatever’s in the trap

Ohio

Fentanyl, unfortunately

Oklahoma

Dust

Oregon

$19 doughnut

Pennsylvania

Jerry Sandusky’s Famous Tuna Noodle Casserole

Rhode Island

Against Protestant work ethic to eat snack

South Carolina

[redacted due to excessive use of slurs]

South Dakota

Anything that can be spat

Tennessee

None of your fuckin’ business. How’s that for your little slideshow? Fuck you comin’ ’round here askin’ questions like that for? Now get off my property before I have to bury you in it.

Texas

72-ounce ribeye in under one hour

Utah

Caffeine-free meth

Vermont

Syrup-slathered stack of Brawny paper towels

Virginia

Deemed highly classified information by the Pentagon

Washington

Way too much of an edible. Fuck, fuck, fuck…

West Virginia

Snackin’ teeth

Wisconsin

Cholesterol Bites

Wyoming

Snack-sized bison

