FBI Charges 6 In Violent Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor

The FBI has charged 6 men for plotting to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government, while state authorities say they have charged 7 other men in connection to the case who sought to ignite a civil war. What do you think?
“Sounds like Governor Whitmer has 13 voters to win over before reelection.”
Misha Albanese • Boat Valet
“What part of ‘stand back and stand by’ did these idiots not understand?”
Josh Dengel • Unemployed
“They shouldn’t feel too bad, no one overthrows the government on their first try.”
Nate Settlemire • Forest Deputy