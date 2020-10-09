FBI Charges 6 In Violent Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor

The FBI has charged 6 men for plotting to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government, while state authorities say they have charged 7 other men in connection to the case who sought to ignite a civil war. What do you think?

“Sou nds like Governo r Whitmer has 13 voters to win over before reelection.” Misha Albanese • Boat Valet

“What part of ‘stand back and stand by’ did these idiots not understand?” Josh Dengel • Unemployed