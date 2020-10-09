America's Finest News Source.
FBI Charges 6 In Violent Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor

The FBI has charged 6 men for plotting to kidnap Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer and overthrow the state government, while state authorities say they have charged 7 other men in connection to the case who sought to ignite a civil war. What do you think?

“Sounds like Governor Whitmer has 13 voters to win over before reelection.”

Misha AlbaneseBoat Valet

“What part of ‘stand back and stand by’ did these idiots not understand?”

Josh DengelUnemployed

“They shouldn’t feel too bad, no one overthrows the government on their first try.”

Nate Settlemire • Forest Deputy

