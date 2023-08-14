FBI Fatally Shoots Man Accused Of Threatening Biden

The FBI shot and killed Craig Deleeuw Robertson, a Utah man who was suspected of threatening President Biden ahead of his planned trip to the state, with the incident occurring when special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at his residence. What do you think?

“I can’t imagine being so impatient that I’d feel the need to shoot Biden.” Matt Templeton, Census Enthusiast

“This man is a martyr for anyone who has made death threats over the internet.” Ellen Posada, Systems Analyst

