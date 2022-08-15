Newly unsealed search warrants related to the FBI’s raid at Mar-a-Lago show the former president is being investigated by the Department of Justice for potential violations of the Espionage Act related to the 11 sets of classified records recovered at his estate. What do you think?

“Since when does the FBI need just cause to raid somebody’s home?” Jon Markey, Titanic Reenacter

“Let this be a lesson to anyone hiding classified government records in their private resort.” Lisa Dantz, Breakup Archivist