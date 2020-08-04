FBI Uncovers Plot Where JFK Was Buried

WASHINGTON—Confirming a longstanding theory concerning the former president’s death, FBI officials announced Monday that they had uncovered the plot where JFK was buried. “After significant digging, we unearthed the entirety of the plot, which we believe dated back as early as 1963,” said FBI director Christopher Wray, telling reporters that the plot was much more complex and went much deeper than they had originally believed. “We found a lot of dirt, and based on our findings, we can definitely state that government officials were heavily involved in putting the plot together in the first place.” Wray added that now that the contents of the plot had been brought to the light of day, it would be almost impossible for anyone to bury them again.



