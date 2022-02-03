The FBI has warned Olympic athletes not to bring their personal phones but to get burner phones instead before heading to Beijing for the Winter Games, citing possible “malicious cyber activities.” What do you think?
“Yeah, spying on Americans is their job!”
Gladys Dobrenko, Chantress
“The problem isn’t athletes’ phones; it’s their treasonous thoughts.”
Ned Handler, Snow Plow Sharpener
“Good. You never know what kind of state secrets might be on a 22-year-old snowboarder’s phone.”
Andre Landman, Gossip Propagator