America's Finest News Source.
The Topical

FBI Warns Against American Dream Scam

SEE MORE: Onion Public Radio

It promises prosperity and success in exchange for nothing more than a lifetime of hard work and determination. Hear how authorities suggest people protect themselves from this growing scam.

The Topical is presented by Cash App, the #1 finance app in the app store. Download Cash App in the App Store or Google Play Store and use the promo code TOPICAL today! Not only will you get $10 but Cash App will send $10 to Earthjustice, a non-profit dedicated to litigating environmental issues.

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

CIA Issues Posthumous Apology After New Evidence Clears Osama Bin Laden Of Involvement In 9/11 Attacks

‘It’s Time To Go, Mr. Stone,’ Says Ski-Masked William Barr After Running Prison Bus Off Road

Rush Limbaugh Admits Presidential Medal Of Freedom Less Of An Honor Knowing That Rosa Parks, Maya Angelou Also Received It

‘You’re A Piece Of Shit And I Hope Everyone Like You Dies,’ Says Biden To Democratic Voter In Stirring Call For Party Unity