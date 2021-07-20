FBI Warns Oregon Fire Had Been Plotting Violent Takeover Of State For Years

WASHINGTON—Warning that the blaze appeared to working off a plan that had been devised over a period of extreme isolation, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warned in a Tuesday press conference that the Oregon wildfire had been plotting a violent takeover of the state for years. “It seems the wildfire has spent decades crafting this plot to take down state government in a remote stretch of Oregon hillside,” said FBI spokesman Andrew Hagan, adding that based on agency findings the fire did not appear to have a clear political philosophy outside of pure destruction and chaos. “Unfortunately, we’ve seen this pattern before: The wildfire keeps a low profile over years, or even decades, waiting for the opportune moment to strike. Meanwhile, it converts small brittle trees to its cause with its anti-establishment m essage of violence. By the time the raging flames begin heading toward the Oregon State Capitol, it’s already too late.” At press time, FBI negotiators announced that their plan to meet the wildfire’s demands for more dry brush had backfired and appeared to have made the blaze more determined than ever to destroy the capitol.