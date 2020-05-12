FDA Approved First Birth Control Pill 60 Years Ago This Week

This week marks 60 years since the FDA approved Enovid-10, the first oral contraceptive for women, though contraceptives were not legally available to married women in all states until 1965 and unmarried women until 1972. What do you think?

“And to think that ever since then it’s been nothing but victory after vict ory for women’s reproductive rights.” Annamarie Freeman • Hymnal Stacker

Advertisement

“Well, babies are still being born, so we can chalk this one up as a total failure.” Joey Diamos • Novelty Locksmith

“I don’t know, I kind of long for the crapshoot of the old days.” Conrad Holter • Mayo Taste Tester