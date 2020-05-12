America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

FDA Approved First Birth Control Pill 60 Years Ago This Week

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 19
Vol 56 Issue 19Opinion

This week marks 60 years since the FDA approved Enovid-10, the first oral contraceptive for women, though contraceptives were not legally available to married women in all states until 1965 and unmarried women until 1972. What do you think?

“And to think that ever since then it’s been nothing but victory after victory for women’s reproductive rights.”

Annamarie Freeman • Hymnal Stacker

Advertisement

“Well, babies are still being born, so we can chalk this one up as a total failure.”

Joey DiamosNovelty Locksmith

“I don’t know, I kind of long for the crapshoot of the old days.”

Conrad HolterMayo Taste Tester

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

‘God Bless Our Heroes!’ Written Where Tip Should Be

National Grandpa Council Allocates $300 Million To Provide Each American Some Walkin’ Around Money

9 MUST-FOLLOW Al-Qaeda Leaders On Twitter

Your Horoscopes — Week Of May 12, 2020