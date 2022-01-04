For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a long-acting injectable medication that can be administered every two months as a pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) against HIV, providing an alternative to daily pills. What do you think?

“It won ’t truly be convenient until they invent an HIV prevention hat.” Curtis Jiménez • Brand Historian

“This is going to help so many people who can afford it.” Beth Eisenmann • Dishwasher Operator