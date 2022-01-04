For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration has approved a long-acting injectable medication that can be administered every two months as a pre-exposure prophylaxis (or PrEP) against HIV, providing an alternative to daily pills. What do you think?
“It won’t truly be convenient until they invent an HIV prevention hat.”
Curtis Jiménez • Brand Historian
Advertisement
“This is going to help so many people who can afford it.”
Beth Eisenmann • Dishwasher Operator
“I just don’t see preventative care ever catching on in America.”
Antonio Boyd • Wedding Inspector