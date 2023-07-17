FDA Approves First Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill

The FDA has approved a birth control pill to be sold without a prescription for the first time in the United States, a milestone that could significantly expand access to contraception. What do you think?
“It will be a nice six months until the Supreme Court bans this.”
Helena Rogers, Control Center Specialist
“I’m proud to be alive for such a watershed moment in the history of fucking.”
Damien Rodriguez, Shortcut Designer
“Did they recommend an accompanying prison term?”
Emil Benton, Unemployed