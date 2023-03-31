FDA Approves First Over-The-Counter Narcan To Reduce Overdoses

The Food and Drug Administration has approved selling the overdose-reversal drug Narcan without a prescription, a move long sought by advocates to aid the national response to the opioid crisis. What do you think?

“I’m not comfortable w ith just anyone being able to save someone’s life.” Joel Budnik, Ball Pit Monitor

“I guess the opioid crisis has finally gotten as bad as America’s upset-tummy crisis.” Jared Hanlon, Unemployed

