FDA Approves First Over-The-Counter Narcan To Reduce Overdoses

The Food and Drug Administration has approved selling the overdose-reversal drug Narcan without a prescription, a move long sought by advocates to aid the national response to the opioid crisis. What do you think?
“I’m not comfortable with just anyone being able to save someone’s life.”
Joel Budnik, Ball Pit Monitor
“I guess the opioid crisis has finally gotten as bad as America’s upset-tummy crisis.”
Jared Hanlon, Unemployed
“Then what’s the incentive to not overdose?”
Cindy Ryerson, Sound Distortionist