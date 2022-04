The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to the first Covid-19 test that can use breath samples to detect the coronavirus within a few minutes and with a high degree of accuracy. What do you think?

“I still might sho ve it up a nostril just for fun.” Melissa Tiels, Freelance Cuddler

“Ugh, I always get queasy when I get my breath drawn.” Elias Woolsey, Pacing Coach