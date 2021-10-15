The FDA has authorized the sale of Vuse Solo e-cigarettes and tobacco-flavored pods, explaining that the benefits for adults trying to quit smoking outweigh the risks to young people, while also stressing that authorization does not mean the products are safe or FDA- approved. What do you think?

“Luckily, it’s impossible for an e-cig maker to exploit the nuance between ‘authorized’ and ‘approved.’” Dewayne Pascal, Film Spooler

“This is great for people who are trying to quit not smoking.” Meryl Kemple, Bucket Handler