The FDA has announced it is revoking its standard of identity for French dressing that requires the sauce to contain at least 35% vegetable oil, and vinegar, lemon juice or both, which has been in place since 1950. What do you think?
“FDA approval is the last thing I want to think about while I’m eating.”
Spencer Dashell, Foot Photographer
“It’s only fair that French dressing enjoys the same freedoms as Thousand Island.”
Ruth Bowen, Coffee Mug Designer
“No longer will I be seen as a weirdo asking restaurants for their French dressing percentages.”
Marcus Hackett, Friendship Therapist