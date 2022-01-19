The FDA has announced it is revoking its standard of identity for French dressing that requires the sauce to contain at least 35% vegetable oil, and vinegar, lemon juice or both, which has been in place since 1950. What do you think?

“FDA approv al is the last thing I want to think about while I’m eating.” Spencer Dashell, Foot Photographer

“It’s only fair that French dressing enjoys the same freedoms as Thousand Island.” Ruth Bowen, Coffee Mug Designer