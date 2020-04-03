FDA Eases Restrictions On Blood Donations From Gay, Bisexual Men

Citing the need to maintain the country’s blood supply during the coronavirus pandemic, the FDA announced gay and bisexual men are eligible to donate blood if they’ve abstained from sex with other men for the previous three months. What do you think?

“The people in charge need to realize that gay and bisexual men are just as full of blood as the rest of us.” Josette Abramsen • Rust Scraper

“Thank God. I’m sick of having to walk into blood donation centers and talk about how much I love my wife.” Aaron Hambly • Tile Aligner

