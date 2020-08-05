America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

FDA Expands List Of Dangerous Hand Sanitizers

Opinion

The FDA has updated a list of more than 100 hand sanitizers that they believe should be recalled, either because they do not contain enough alcohol to work properly or because they are tainted with methanol which can be toxic if absorbed through the skin. What do you think?

“Recalling these will just make people want to sanitize their hands even more.”

Stu Olters • Wind Chimes Artist

“I honestly think it’s best to just steer clear of hygiene altogether.”

Monica Sommer • Rooster Interpreter

“And still the government continues to criminalize the only truly reliable disinfectant: fire.”

Armando Baldino • Sod Developer

