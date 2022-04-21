The FDA is investigating breakfast cereal Lucky Charms after receiving more than 100 claims over the last year that the cereal made consumers sick, while an additional 3,000 people have posted complaints about the cereal on the food safety website, iwaspoisoned.com. What do you think?

“Lucky Charms is a l ot stronger these days than it was 20 years ago.” Seth McMorrow, Freelance Embalmer

Advertisement

“I hope they resolve this before I have to start feeding my kid something healthy.” Cecily Theis, Free-Time Supervisor