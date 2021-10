The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is pushing manufacturers to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in mostly processed and take-out food to address a growing epidemic of preventable health issues in Americans caused by high-salt diets. What do you think?

“Oh, nothing I eat is FDA-approved.” Skip Shackelford, Hard Hat Tester

“Great, more opportunities to replace salt with sugar.” Anna Couts, Industry Disruptor