The Food and Drug Administration has proposed easing blood donation guidelines for gay and bisexual men, doing away with the current three-month abstinence requirement for donations from men who have sex with men. What do you think?

“But what if a life-savin g transfusion from a gay man forces me to examine my prejudices?” Brent Hamlin, Grain Inspector

“I guess they got all the homophobia out of their system with the Monkeypox coverage.” Damien Cicchelli, Freelance Agitator