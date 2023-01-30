America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

FDA Moves To Ease Blood Donation Rules For Gay And Bisexual Men

Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Food and Drug Administration has proposed easing blood donation guidelines for gay and bisexual men, doing away with the current three-month abstinence requirement for donations from men who have sex with men. What do you think?

“But what if a life-saving transfusion from a gay man forces me to examine my prejudices?”

Brent Hamlin, Grain Inspector

Watch
  • Off
  • English
Onion Sports’ NFL Conference Championships Picks
Friday 3:34PM
Uh Oh, You’ve Encountered The TikTok Bad Boys Gang
Thursday 11:18AM

“I guess they got all the homophobia out of their system with the Monkeypox coverage.”

Damien Cicchelli, Freelance Agitator

“I’m glad we’re doing away with the last remaining shred of anti-gay prejudice in our society.”

Audrey Davila, Insult Cataloguer

OpinionAmerican Voices