The U.S. Food and Drug Administration paved the way for more gay and bisexual men to donate blood by finalizing new risk-based recommendations for blood donation, with prospective donors being asked the same set of questions regardless of their sex or sexual orientation. What do you think?
“Then what’s the incentive to be straight?”
Mauricio Ibarra, Monologue Reader
“But still discriminating against heavy intravenous drug users, I see.”
Nicole Stebbins, Tarot Historian
“With today’s advancements in technology, I’m sure de-gaying the blood is no problem.”
Tyler Stangl, Ghost Writer