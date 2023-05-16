The U.S. Food and Drug Administration paved the way for more gay and bisexual men to donate blood by finalizing new risk-based recommendations for blood donation, with prospective donors being asked the same set of questions regardless of their sex or sexual orientation. What do you think?

“Then what’s the incen tive to be straight?” Mauricio Ibarra, Monologue Reader

“But still discriminating against heavy intravenous drug users, I see.” Nicole Stebbins, Tarot Historian

