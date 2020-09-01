America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

FDA Promises To Fast-Track Cure For Side Effects Of Fast-Tracked Covid Vaccine

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 35
Vol 56 Issue 35coronavirusFDAvaccines
Illustration for article titled FDA Promises To Fast-Track Cure For Side Effects Of Fast-Tracked Covid Vaccine

WASHINGTON—Declaring that they had already earmarked tens of millions of dollars toward funding the vital medication, the FDA reportedly promised Tuesday to fast-track a cure for the side effects of the fast-tracked Covid-19 vaccine. “Developing a response to address the effects of the accelerated coronavirus vaccine, whatever they end up being, is our number-one priority,” said FDA commissioner Stephen Hahn, adding that the agency planned to bypass phase three testing and get the cure out on the market before the most debilitating side effects of the administration’s Covid-19 vaccine became permanent. “Once we have the initial data in place that tell us whether the coronavirus vaccine causes, for example, profuse vomiting, excruciating pain, or organ failure, we’ll be able to ensure that a cure will be available to Americans shortly after the vaccine. We know how much widespread suffering the coronavirus has caused, and how much widespread suffering a fast-tracked, minimally tested vaccine is likely to cause, so we’re working to keep a cure for the as-yet-unknown side effects a top priority.” FDA officials additionally confirmed they were also preparing to fast-track a cure for the side effects of the fast-tracked cure for the side effects of the coronavirus vaccine.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Highlights Of The 2020 Republican National Convention

Pretentious Third-Grader Only Reading Children’s Books That Won Newbery Medal

Nation Begs Disaffected Youth Gravitating Toward Neo-Nazism To Get High And Play Xbox Instead

Study: Job Applicants With 4-Year College Degree Just As Successful As Those Who Lie About Having 4-Year College Degree