The FDA is taking steps to ban menthol-flavored tobacco products in a move praised by public health and civil rights groups, citing evidence that the products are more addictive than unflavored tobacco and marketed aggressively toward Black consumers. What do you think?

“It’s high ti me the FDA took action against an industry that can’t afford to bribe them anymore.” Ada Quinlan • Rock Archivist

“Good. The flavoring in menthol cigarettes is so strong you can hardly taste the ammonia.” Samuel Novitsky • Church Cashier