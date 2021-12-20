The Food and Drug Administration announced it will permanently remove a key restriction on medication used to terminate pregnancies, allowing abortion pills to be available by mail instead of requiring patients to obtain the pills in person from specially certified health providers. What do you think?

“I thought Republicans al ready got rid of the mail.” Larry Yung, Staring Competitor

“This explains that group of anti-abortion protesters screaming at my mailbox.” Marissa Luchetti, Tchotchke Appraiser