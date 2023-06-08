Apple unveiled Monday its first-ever augmented-reality headset, which will begin retailing next year. The Onion looks at the specs and cool features of the Apple Vision Pro.
- Seamless “Your iCloud storage is full” pop-up experience.
- Hands-free to allow you to easily scroll on your iPhone.
- Tailpipe for toxic exhaust.
- Anti-theft PIN code melts wearer’s face after three failed login attempts.
- 360-degree infrared sensors notify user when nearby people are laughing at them.
- Cupertino weather updates.
- High-resolution screen lets user easily watch movies and TV from the comfort of their couch.
- Spurts pus.
- Up to two minutes of battery life.
- An opportunity to experience the joy that only comes from it seeming like your boss and coworkers are inside your house.
