For the second time in six weeks, commercial airline pilots have reported seeing a person in a jetpack flying near Los Angeles International Airport at altitudes reaching 6,000 feet, prompting investigations by both the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration. What do you think?

“Oh, the FAA never lets anyone have any fun in the airspace around a major international airport.” Tim Wakefield • Systems Analyst

“I’m sure whoever it is has a perfectly badass explanation.” Benji Douglas • Budget Hotelier