American Voices

Federal Authorities Investigating Second Jetpack Sighting Over Los Angeles

Vol 56 Issue 41Opinion

For the second time in six weeks, commercial airline pilots have reported seeing a person in a jetpack flying near Los Angeles International Airport at altitudes reaching 6,000 feet, prompting investigations by both the FBI and the Federal Aviation Administration. What do you think?

“Oh, the FAA never lets anyone have any fun in the airspace around a major international airport.”

Tim WakefieldSystems Analyst

“I’m sure whoever it is has a perfectly badass explanation.”

Benji DouglasBudget Hotelier

“Sorry to say, but if they’ve been up there for six weeks, they’re probably dead.”

Zoe Perkins • Think Tank Developer

