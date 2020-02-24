America's Finest News Source.
Federal Government Reinstitutes Practice Of Spanking Criminals As Punishment

Human rights activists are up in arms after the DOJ announced it would be resuming federal punishments, making it legal to sentence the country’s most naughty felons to a good, hard spanking.

