A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials, a ruling that comes a week after the CDC extended the mandate to counter the recent rise in Covid infections. What do you think?

“This is why I prefer to d o my international traveling by rowboat.” Isaac Leibert, Unemployed

Advertisement

“Good, everyone needs to do their part to keep the pandemic afloat.” Louise Wilson, Surgical Understudy