A federal judge in Florida has voided the national mask mandate covering airplanes and other public transportation as exceeding the authority of U.S. health officials, a ruling that comes a week after the CDC extended the mandate to counter the recent rise in Covid infections. What do you think?
“This is why I prefer to do my international traveling by rowboat.”
Isaac Leibert, Unemployed
“Good, everyone needs to do their part to keep the pandemic afloat.”
Louise Wilson, Surgical Understudy
“I should double-check the mask regulations for my car.”
Bernie Tropp, Section Leader