Federal Judge Strikes Down Eviction Moratorium

A federal judge struck down the CDC’s national eviction moratorium established last year to aid those facing economic hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic, calling it an overreach of power in a ruling that potentially risks millions of Americans losing their homes. What do you think?

“Good, the CDC had no right to get between me and homelessness.” Jason Wolf, Project Delegator

“I’m glad we’re finally starting to roll back some Trump-era policies.” Allison Balloch, Drive Thru Architect