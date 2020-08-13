America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
News in Brief

Federal Prisons Reinstitute Executions By Lethal Inflation

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 32
Vol 56 Issue 32death penalty
Illustration for article titled Federal Prisons Reinstitute Executions By Lethal Inflation

WASHINGTON—After the Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of the method being used on death-row inmates, federal prisons reinstituted executions by lethal inflation, sources confirmed Wednesday. “Pumping air into the prisoner until they swell up and burst into a cloud of bone and viscera is clearly a lawful and humane way to execute inmates,” said Federal Bureau of Prisons director Michael Carvajal, adding that while some critics of the death penalty oppose lethal inflation as cruel and unusual punishment, the rapid injection of a cocktail of noble gasses into an inmate ensured that their eyes popped out of their head within minutes. “While there are very occasional mishaps, such as an inmate not being tied down and thus floating away, lethal inflation goes off without a hitch in well over 95% of cases. The inmate experiences only mild discomfort for a few short seconds while the pressure creates pockets of air under their skin—unless of course the executioner is using a hand pump, in which case it may be a few minutes before the prisoner is sufficiently inflated enough to rupture.” Federal officials added that despite the potential risks, it was a much more merciful method than lethal implosion.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Trump Adds Another Knockout Nickname For Kamala Harris To List After Making Mark Meadows Cry

As If Things Weren’t Bad Enough, Snakes Still Slithering Around Out There

Trump Unable To Produce Certificate Proving He's Not A Festering Pile Of Shit

Weirdly Pro-Life French’s Ad Says Embryo Can Taste America’s Favorite Mustard As Early As 6 Weeks