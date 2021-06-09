Feds Recover $2 Million From Pipeline Ransomware Hackers

Federal authorities have recovered more than $2 million of the $4.4 million ransom paid in cryptocurrency to Russian hackers who shut down a major fuel pipeline last month, marking the first seizure by a new digital extortion task force. What do you think?

“And yet, the money’s recovery from its trauma is only beginning.” Chet Pavlak, Camper Van Salesman

Advertisement

“Good, they can put it toward the next hacker’s ransom.” Stacey Muthart, Apology Writer