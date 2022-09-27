MIAMI—In an effort to ensure the state’s residents were fully prepared to weather the Category 3 storm, the Federal Emergency Management Agency reportedly urged Floridians Tuesday to stock up on memorial supplies. “We’re asking all Florida residents to get ready for Hurricane Ian by making sure they have plenty of headstones, urns, and flowers, because they’ll be needed in a day or two,” said FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell, who recommended that Floridians know the routes they’ll take to a funeral home and memorize the locations of the parking lots and public parks they will select for a candlelight vigil honoring the hurricane’s victims. “Please don’t put this off. It’s all going to happen very fast. Teddy bears, prayer candles, posters that have your photo printed on them along with the years you were born and died—these are the supplies you should be keeping in your home, with enough for every member of the family.” At press time, Criswell added that it would be tragic if the storm caught residents off guard and they did not get to pick whether they’d be buried, cremated, or left in the rubble.