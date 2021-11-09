A new study suggests that female California condors can reproduce without a male after two chicks hatched from unfertilized eggs, a process called parthenogenesis, which is already known to be possible in bees and sharks. What do you think?
“I hope they keep a male around to tell them they’re reproducing wrong.”
Ian Mastrapa, Speech Summarizer
Advertisement
“My male California condor buddies are not gonna like the sound of this.”
Sajid Michaux, Mint Distributor
“Yeah, I’ve been thinking about reproducing parthenogenetically, too.”
Abbi Casella, Party Guitarist