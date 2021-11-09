A new study suggests that female California condors can reproduce without a male after two chicks hatched from unfertilized eggs, a process called parthenogenesis, which is already known to be possible in bees and sharks. What do you think?

“I hope they keep a male around to tell them they’re reproducing wrong.” Ian Mastrapa, Speech Summarizer

“My male California condor buddies are not gonna like the sound of this.” Sajid Michaux, Mint Distributor