Female Employee Who Looks Unwell Asked If She’d Like To Go Home And Put On Some Makeup

CHICAGO—Remarking on her unusually pale skin and tired eyes, marketing department head Larry Kilmartin asked a female employee at Claremont Industries Thursday if she’d like to go home and put on some makeup. “You’re looking a bit rough, Sarah, so feel free to take part of the day to go home and freshen up with some blush and mascara before coming back to the office,” said Kilmartin, adding that the woman was looking “visibly ill” and would probably benefit from a little foundation and lipstick. “I’ve never seen you look this bad before, and I’d rather have you take care of your beauty needs than force yourself to work like this. Remember, it’s just as much for your sake as for the rest of your coworkers who have to look at you. Just take a couple of hours to conceal and contour and come back when you’re looking better.” Kilmartin added that she should also put on a more flattering top so she didn’t look like she was developing a weight problem.

