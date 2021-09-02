Researchers have found that about 20% of female white-necked j acobin hummingbirds studied in Panama have adopted male-like blue plumage instead of the green color typical of females, which they suspect helps them avoid being harassed by males. What do you think?

“I’m willing to try anything at this point.” Joni Chen, Climate Assessor

Advertisement

“I’ve always suspected that birds weren’t being entirely honest with me.” Jozef Schofield, VHS Editor