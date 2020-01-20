America's Finest News Source.
Female James Bond Ruled Out By Series Producer

Series producer Barbara Broccoli stressed that James Bond will never be cast as a woman under her watch, saying “he can be of any color, but he is male,” and adding that “I believe we should be creating new characters for women—strong female characters.” What do you think?

“What if a mishap put the male James Bond in a woman’s body? I think that’s a good compromise.”

Cara Dougherty • Appliance Instructor

“Couldn’t we compromise by just showing Bond having sex with more women?”

Oren Peralta • Unemployed

“Exactly. James Bond doesn’t have a vagina, but rather a penis that changes every decade or so.”

Bert Drummond • Sandwich Line Foreman

