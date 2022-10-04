HOBOKEN, NJ—Admitting that he was starting to have cold feet when thinking about his upcoming nuptials, groom-to-be Jerod Rieffer told reporters Tuesday that he was having second thoughts about spending the rest of his life cheating on the same person. “I’m not sure I’m ready to go home to the same woman every night after secretly having sex with someone else,” said Rieffer, adding that coming up with different lies and excuses to cover up his affairs was a huge commitment and questioning if he was prepared for the task. “I do want to settle down and deceive one person for the rest of my life eventually, but what if she isn’t the right person for me to cheat on? Don’t get me wrong, my fiancée is wonderful and supportive of every made-up story I tell her when I’m seeing someone else, but what if, after getting married, cheating loses its spark?” At press time, Rieffer had reportedly shaken off his concerns by reminding himself that one day, he would meet another, much younger person to leave his wife for and cheat on.